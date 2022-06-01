Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) by 80.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,420 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,868 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Bank of Hawaii by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,712,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $227,238,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Bank of Hawaii by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,488,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,659,000 after buying an additional 6,540 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 896,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,664,000 after purchasing an additional 36,622 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,671,000 after purchasing an additional 24,285 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 721,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,426,000 after purchasing an additional 82,904 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $409,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,231,181.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $79.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.12. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52 week low of $73.00 and a 52 week high of $92.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.16.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $168.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.30 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 35.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.13%.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

