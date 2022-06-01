GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $471,000 in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,536 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 1,425.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Thor Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Thor Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

In other news, Director James L. Ziemer purchased 10,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.53 per share, with a total value of $805,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,612.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $75.97 on Wednesday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.26 and a fifty-two week high of $128.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 18.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.40%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.64.

Thor Industries Profile (Get Rating)

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.