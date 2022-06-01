GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 1,198 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 45.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,425 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 430.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 2,062.5% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in United Rentals by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,652 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total value of $534,273.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shiv Singh acquired 173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $288.65 per share, with a total value of $49,936.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,529.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $298.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $262.76 and a 12-month high of $414.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $315.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $326.50.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 15.22%. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 29.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on URI. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on United Rentals in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $383.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $384.42.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

