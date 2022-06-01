Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Stake Reduced by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 617,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 64,601 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.61% of Lamar Advertising worth $74,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 274,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,287,000 after buying an additional 12,320 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $97.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.03. Lamar Advertising has a 1 year low of $89.14 and a 1 year high of $124.32.

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $451.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.21 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 23.66%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is 101.15%.

LAMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lamar Advertising from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lamar Advertising in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile (Get Rating)

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.