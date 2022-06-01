Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 9,154 Shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,154 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Straight Path Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC bought a new position in CoreCivic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CoreCivic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,099,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in CoreCivic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in CoreCivic by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 166,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 18,495 shares during the period. 82.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CXW opened at $12.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.96 and a 1 year high of $14.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.73.

CoreCivic ( NYSE:CXW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $453.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.34 million. CoreCivic had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CXW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CoreCivic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush raised CoreCivic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised CoreCivic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

In related news, Director Mark A. Emkes purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.52 per share, with a total value of $85,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Patrick D. Swindle sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $264,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 204,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,711,618.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

