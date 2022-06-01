Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 2,960 Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,960 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after acquiring an additional 39,945 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 3rd quarter valued at $259,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter valued at $26,444,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 103,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after buying an additional 21,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Edgewell Personal Care news, insider Eric F. O’toole sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $259,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EPC opened at $36.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.89. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $51.86.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.06). Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $547.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Edgewell Personal Care’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.65%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.57.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

