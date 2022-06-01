Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,193,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 48,857 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.41% of CMS Energy worth $77,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 6,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 5,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $69,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,438,677.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 6,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $430,972.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays lowered CMS Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus upped their target price on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

CMS stock opened at $71.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.26. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $57.92 and a 12-month high of $73.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.91.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 17.65%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.48%.

CMS Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.