Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,827,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 62,426 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $76,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 18.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,578,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,356,000 after purchasing an additional 860,817 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,556,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,568,000 after buying an additional 38,091 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,004,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,221,000 after buying an additional 32,082 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,472,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,505,000 after buying an additional 87,057 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,941,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,256,000 after buying an additional 48,283 shares during the period. 82.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VNO opened at $34.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.79 and a beta of 1.25. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $32.48 and a 1-year high of $50.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.70.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 2.90%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 326.16%.

In related news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 119,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $4,998,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,100,451 shares in the company, valued at $46,185,928.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.14.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

