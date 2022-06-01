Gotham Asset Management LLC Makes New $581,000 Investment in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 2.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 40.9% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Stitch Fix by 6.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Stitch Fix by 20.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on SFIX shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Stitch Fix from $21.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Stitch Fix from $20.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Stitch Fix from $25.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Stitch Fix from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.95.

Shares of Stitch Fix stock opened at $8.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $921.54 million, a PE ratio of -29.21 and a beta of 1.73. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $69.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.37 and a 200 day moving average of $14.66.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). The business had revenue of $516.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.50 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

