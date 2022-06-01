Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 59,046 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 454,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,046 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.42% of Celanese worth $76,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Celanese in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,281,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Celanese by 2,218.6% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 549,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,277,000 after acquiring an additional 525,760 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Celanese by 144.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 472,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,247,000 after acquiring an additional 279,585 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Celanese in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,183,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 312.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 216,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,401,000 after buying an additional 164,081 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (down from $185.00) on shares of Celanese in a report on Sunday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.81.

Shares of CE stock opened at $156.52 on Wednesday. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $132.26 and a 52-week high of $176.50. The stock has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.55 and a 200-day moving average of $153.17.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $1.05. Celanese had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 18.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is 14.52%.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

