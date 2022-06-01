Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $68.22 Million Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 999,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,894 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $68,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Edison International by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,790,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $931,346,000 after buying an additional 6,290,796 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Edison International by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,875,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,015,254,000 after acquiring an additional 188,761 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,421,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $643,004,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349,315 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Edison International by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,850,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $466,276,000 after acquiring an additional 203,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Edison International by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,320,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $239,677,000 after purchasing an additional 452,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

EIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Edison International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Edison International from $67.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Edison International from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Edison International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.57.

NYSE:EIX opened at $69.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.21. The company has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.64. Edison International has a 52-week low of $54.14 and a 52-week high of $73.32.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.22%. Edison International’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Edison International (Get Rating)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.