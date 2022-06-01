Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Position Boosted by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,157 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $69,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FIVE. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 71.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $276.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Five Below from $252.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Five Below from $205.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.72.

Shares of FIVE opened at $130.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.20. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.83 and a twelve month high of $237.86.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $996.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Five Below had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

