Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,144,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,826 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.90% of Mattel worth $67,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Mattel by 40.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,246,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,045,000 after buying an additional 355,724 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 10,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mattel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT opened at $25.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.81. Mattel, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.94 and a 1 year high of $26.99.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12. Mattel had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 42.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MAT. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Mattel from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Mattel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Mattel from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.29.

About Mattel (Get Rating)

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.