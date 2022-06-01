Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 38,223 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 397,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 38,223 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.72% of MKS Instruments worth $69,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

MKSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on MKS Instruments from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.56.

Shares of MKSI opened at $123.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 5.18. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.26 and a 52-week high of $191.85.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.56 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 22.81% and a net margin of 19.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.57%.

MKS Instruments Profile (Get Rating)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.