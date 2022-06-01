Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 280,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Bill.com worth $70,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Bill.com by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 15,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Bill.com by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 284,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,759,000 after acquiring an additional 127,900 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Bill.com by 238.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,859,000 after acquiring an additional 19,383 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC purchased a new position in Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth $1,406,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Bill.com by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BILL. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Bill.com from $250.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Bill.com from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Bill.com from $375.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bill.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.27.

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $118.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $171.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.87 and a 12 month high of $348.49.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $166.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.90 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 179.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.99, for a total transaction of $1,719,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 8,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.57, for a total transaction of $1,611,618.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,670 shares of company stock valued at $13,231,146. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

