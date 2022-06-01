Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $74.33 Million Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 479,106 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 52,769 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Skyworks Solutions worth $74,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 215.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.78.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $108.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.21 and its 200-day moving average is $135.96. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $97.59 and a one year high of $197.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.06. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 27.22%.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

