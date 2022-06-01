Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,540,744 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 544,414 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $73,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JB Investments Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 22,386,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $648,978,000 after buying an additional 394,537 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 13.4% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 19,855,031 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $587,238,000 after buying an additional 2,344,528 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,154,947 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $323,362,000 after buying an additional 421,344 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,775,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $259,572,000 after acquiring an additional 444,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,967,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $146,946,000 after acquiring an additional 951,989 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OXY. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.05.

In related news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $1,144,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 5,867,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.10 per share, for a total transaction of $335,012,437.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 142,240,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,121,910,737.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 6,783,083 shares of company stock worth $387,503,934 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXY opened at $69.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.94. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $21.62 and a 1 year high of $74.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.77.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 47.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.91%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

