Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,791,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,952 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.79% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $73,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Polarity Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth about $2,122,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth about $1,023,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 697.7% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 73,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 63,913 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 183.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,458,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237,714 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

NASDAQ WSC opened at $35.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.72. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $508.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WSC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.57.

In other news, Director Rebecca L. Owen purchased 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.34 per share, with a total value of $201,285.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.33 per share, for a total transaction of $333,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 417,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,914,308.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 17,750 shares of company stock worth $620,085. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Profile (Get Rating)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.