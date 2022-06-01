Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 527,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,213 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Entegris worth $73,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Entegris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Corey Rucci sold 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $298,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $120,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,561 shares of company stock valued at $5,370,016 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upgraded Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Entegris from $183.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Entegris from $175.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.00.

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $110.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 1.16. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.82 and a fifty-two week high of $158.00.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $649.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.85 million. Entegris had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.12%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

