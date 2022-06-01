Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $71.74 Million Stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 269,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 11,520 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $71,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,619,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Insulet by 483.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 540,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $153,505,000 after acquiring an additional 447,492 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Insulet by 5.0% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,231,748 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,055,443,000 after acquiring an additional 343,978 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Insulet by 48.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 853,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,661,000 after acquiring an additional 277,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Insulet by 1,412.4% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 173,639 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,200,000 after acquiring an additional 162,158 shares during the last quarter.

PODD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Insulet from $300.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Insulet from $357.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Insulet from $329.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Insulet from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insulet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.62.

In related news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total value of $400,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,354 shares in the company, valued at $5,885,162.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total value of $4,098,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,718,112.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $213.48 on Wednesday. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $181.00 and a 12-month high of $324.81. The stock has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 338.86 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $237.82 and a 200-day moving average of $250.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.17. Insulet had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $295.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.99 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

