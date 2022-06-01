The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Stock Position Lessened by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 412,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,408 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.34% of Clorox worth $72,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the third quarter worth $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 185.2% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Clorox from $163.00 to $148.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Clorox from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clorox in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.64.

In related news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $90,575.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,855.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $145.36 on Wednesday. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $127.02 and a 12 month high of $191.75. The company has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.73.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 92.98% and a net margin of 6.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

