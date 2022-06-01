Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,354 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,407 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Tyler Technologies worth $72,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,410,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 36,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,379,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $355.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.71 and a beta of 0.82. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $327.97 and a 52 week high of $557.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $390.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $447.07.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $456.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.29 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total transaction of $897,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,594 shares in the company, valued at $10,264,388.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total transaction of $279,833.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $520.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $408.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $405.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $512.69.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

