Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $79.28 Million Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 957,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,850 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $79,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of YETI. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 2,552.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,013,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,491 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in YETI by 1,550.4% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,046,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,714,000 after buying an additional 983,453 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in YETI in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,545,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in YETI by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,174,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,304,000 after buying an additional 365,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its stake in YETI by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,390,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,215,000 after buying an additional 347,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

YETI opened at $45.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.71 and a 200 day moving average of $66.56. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.56. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.77 and a 12 month high of $108.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. YETI had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 47.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on YETI shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of YETI from $89.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of YETI from $89.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of YETI from $86.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of YETI from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.42.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

