Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 22,389 Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) by 56.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,389 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Certara were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Certara in the third quarter valued at about $6,581,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Certara by 1,438.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 490,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,249,000 after acquiring an additional 458,990 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Certara by 711.9% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 52,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 46,319 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Certara by 96.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,928,000 after acquiring an additional 87,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Certara by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 51,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 7,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CERT opened at $20.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.98. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -254.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Certara, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.17 and a twelve month high of $45.48.

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Certara had a positive return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $81.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Certara, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CERT. Barclays lowered their target price on Certara from $48.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Certara from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Certara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

In other news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 3,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total value of $74,716.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,195,342.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,352 shares of company stock worth $2,655,966 in the last ninety days. 4.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

