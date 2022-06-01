Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 27,684 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 386,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,684 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Nasdaq worth $81,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,462,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $516,168,000 after purchasing an additional 20,527 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,595,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,058,000 after purchasing an additional 197,553 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,551,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,883,000 after purchasing an additional 495,357 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,198,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,751,000 after purchasing an additional 34,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,189,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,740,000 after purchasing an additional 11,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Lauren B. Dillard sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total transaction of $80,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,671,301.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $245.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $188.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.25.

NDAQ opened at $155.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.74. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.31 and a 1 year high of $214.96. The stock has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.93.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. Nasdaq had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $892.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 30.99%.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

