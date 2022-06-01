Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 281,567 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,209,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281,567 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.28% of Brookfield Renewable worth $81,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BEPC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. 67.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BEPC opened at $36.18 on Wednesday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1 year low of $31.10 and a 1 year high of $45.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.33 and its 200 day moving average is $37.03.

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). Brookfield Renewable had a negative net margin of 6.22% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 30th. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is currently -206.45%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BEPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

