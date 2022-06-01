Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,057 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 27,470 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.30% of VeriSign worth $85,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new position in VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in VeriSign by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 277 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in VeriSign by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.97, for a total transaction of $641,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 713,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,756,392.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.74, for a total transaction of $132,861.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,011,870.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,841 shares of company stock valued at $2,923,098 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

VRSN opened at $174.55 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $195.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.01. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $159.69 and a one year high of $257.03.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $346.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.99 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 58.63% and a negative return on equity of 46.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

VeriSign Company Profile (Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.