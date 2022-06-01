Blair William & Co. IL Sells 9,270 Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,270 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Cardlytics were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CDLX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the 1st quarter worth about $336,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Cardlytics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,327,000 after purchasing an additional 72,847 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cardlytics by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Cardlytics by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Cardlytics by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

CDLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardlytics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

In other news, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 9,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $320,421.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,856.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Kirk Somers sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $42,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 52,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,118,480 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDLX stock opened at $25.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.68. Cardlytics, Inc. has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $134.91.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $67.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.84 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

