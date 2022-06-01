Blair William & Co. IL Buys 2,249 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 650.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 80,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,735,000 after buying an additional 70,171 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,790,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 161,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,376,000 after purchasing an additional 12,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MKT Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $717,000.

NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $91.92 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $84.75 and a one year high of $108.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.322 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

