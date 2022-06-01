Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,809,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349,890 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $85,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. David J Yvars Group raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 5,851.9% in the 4th quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 9,074,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,074,000 after acquiring an additional 8,921,605 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,342,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100,141 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,611,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,198,000 after acquiring an additional 394,909 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,831,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,788,000 after acquiring an additional 107,381 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,268,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,881,000 after acquiring an additional 217,510 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPX opened at $26.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.60 and a 200-day moving average of $36.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.72. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.28 and a 1-year high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 272.95%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is currently 12.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.86.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

