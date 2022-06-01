Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $84.31 Million Holdings in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,063,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,183 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.32% of MGM Growth Properties worth $84,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the fourth quarter worth $583,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 149.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 506,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,697,000 after purchasing an additional 303,669 shares during the period. One Fin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $10,215,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 32,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 9,441 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,103,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,626,000 after purchasing an additional 970,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MGP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.60.

Shares of MGP opened at $41.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 14.96, a quick ratio of 14.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.98. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 12 month low of $33.43 and a 12 month high of $43.19.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $201.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.52 million. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 154.75%.

In other news, CFO Andy H. Chien sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $300,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

