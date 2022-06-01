Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 719,468 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,721,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 719,468 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $83,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNT. Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Cavalry Management Group LLC raised its stake in Vontier by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Cavalry Management Group LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vontier by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 565,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,380,000 after buying an additional 224,011 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Vontier by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,334,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,011,000 after buying an additional 106,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

VNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Vontier from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Vontier from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Vontier from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Vontier from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.78.

In related news, CFO David H. Naemura purchased 8,500 shares of Vontier stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $194,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VNT opened at $26.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.86. Vontier Co. has a 1 year low of $21.95 and a 1 year high of $37.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.61.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $748.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.84 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 102.18% and a net margin of 18.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.95%.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

