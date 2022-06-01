Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,902 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,772 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $84,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $339.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $357.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $386.64. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $316.73 and a 52-week high of $446.46.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 11.42%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.19%.

MLM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $396.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $444.40.

About Martin Marietta Materials (Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.