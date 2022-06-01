34,919 Shares in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,000. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.10% of Dutch Bros at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter valued at $354,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Dutch Bros by 1,087.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after buying an additional 98,546 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Dutch Bros by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 8,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter valued at $419,000.

In related news, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $257,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Gillett purchased 4,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.29 per share, with a total value of $124,220.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,725 shares in the company, valued at $124,220.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,222,250 shares of company stock valued at $267,655,469 in the last quarter.

BROS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on Dutch Bros from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Dutch Bros in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Dutch Bros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Dutch Bros from $60.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Dutch Bros from $65.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.91.

NYSE:BROS opened at $37.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.92. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $81.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $152.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.15 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Dutch Bros Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 538 drive-thru coffee locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

