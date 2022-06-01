Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $85.67 Million Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,756 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,097 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.66% of Paylocity worth $85,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paylocity during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Paylocity by 211.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 48,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.12, for a total transaction of $7,981,461.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,467,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,870,537,330.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $55,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,297 shares of company stock worth $12,432,550. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

PCTY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Paylocity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Paylocity from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $301.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Paylocity from $265.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.18.

Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $174.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.81 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $189.29 and its 200-day moving average is $208.31. Paylocity Holding Co. has a one year low of $152.97 and a one year high of $314.49.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $245.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.64 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

