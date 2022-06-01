Blair William & Co. IL Buys 7,258 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,258 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIBR. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,533,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,420 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,682,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5,932.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 641,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,242,000 after purchasing an additional 630,631 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 46,791.7% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 618,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,675,000 after purchasing an additional 617,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,621,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,327,000 after purchasing an additional 545,884 shares in the last quarter.

CIBR stock opened at $42.39 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.04. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.93 and a fifty-two week high of $56.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%.

