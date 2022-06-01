Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,424 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,077 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WDC. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Western Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Western Digital by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Western Digital by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $60.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Western Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $43.85 and a 52-week high of $78.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.38.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 4,776 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $300,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,297. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on WDC. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Western Digital from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.44.

Western Digital Profile (Get Rating)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

