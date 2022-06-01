Blair William & Co. IL Sells 321 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 50,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Snowflake by 1,317.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,049,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,908 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Snowflake by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Snowflake by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Snowflake by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,920,000 after acquiring an additional 7,253 shares in the last quarter. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Snowflake news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $166,635,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Snowflake from $390.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Snowflake from $335.00 to $289.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Snowflake from $390.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.86.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $127.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.50 and a beta of 1.80. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.10 and a 1 year high of $405.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.52.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.47. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.66% and a negative net margin of 45.48%. The firm had revenue of $422.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

