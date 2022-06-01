Blair William & Co. IL Sells 739 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.79.

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $34.97 on Wednesday. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $30.70 and a 52-week high of $51.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.94 and a 200 day moving average of $41.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.25.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 0.81%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.32%.

In other news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $430,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,701,929. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Salem acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.25 per share, with a total value of $109,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,520,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,515,625. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

