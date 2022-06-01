Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Stock Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 241,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,953 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 61,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 25,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 58,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 95,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $6.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.38. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 141.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.31%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.57%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NLY shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.75 to $7.25 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JMP Securities cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

