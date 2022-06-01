Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 134.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 64.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $100.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.22 and a 200-day moving average of $82.98. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $103.67.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $36.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.86 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 67.60%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.29.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

