Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 2,023 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth $278,383,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,693,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,626,000 after acquiring an additional 62,829 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,417,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,761,000 after acquiring an additional 75,538 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,365,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,972,000 after acquiring an additional 171,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 1,075,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,673 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $110.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.28. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $78.71 and a 1-year high of $122.16. The company has a market cap of $259.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.47.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.67% and a net margin of 33.16%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NVO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $563.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

