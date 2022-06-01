Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 135,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 7,222,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,721,000 after buying an additional 224,883 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,098,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,534,000 after buying an additional 149,146 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,853,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,979,000 after buying an additional 64,752 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 1,207,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,333,000 after buying an additional 12,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 925,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,293,000 after buying an additional 102,737 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA PHYS opened at $14.38 on Wednesday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $13.56 and a 52 week high of $16.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.69.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.