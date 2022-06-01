Blair William & Co. IL Sells 853 Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,257 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 853 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in LHC Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,056 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in LHC Group by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LHC Group by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in LHC Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,498 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LHC Group by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHC Group stock opened at $166.66 on Wednesday. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.42 and a 12 month high of $223.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.75. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.76, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.45.

LHC Group ( NASDAQ:LHCG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. LHC Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $571.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. LHC Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LHCG. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $172.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. William Blair downgraded LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on LHC Group from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, LHC Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.20.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

