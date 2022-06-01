Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000.

Shares of SPHQ stock opened at $47.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.88. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.97 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90.

