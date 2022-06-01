Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,255,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 154.6% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 36,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 22,255 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $4,525,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 296.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 11.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 208,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after acquiring an additional 21,180 shares in the last quarter. 73.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BHC stock opened at $9.72 on Wednesday. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $32.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.50.

Bausch Health Companies ( NYSE:BHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.31). Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 649.29%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet downgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

In related news, insider Robert Spurr sold 4,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $107,581.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 3,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total transaction of $84,624.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,330 shares of company stock valued at $227,599. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

