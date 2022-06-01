Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Stock Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,225 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Ciena were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Cavalry Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cavalry Management Group LLC now owns 364,001 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,934 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at $539,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ciena alerts:

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $177,772.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 443,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,280,545.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $271,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,828 shares of company stock valued at $1,732,259 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

CIEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.44.

NYSE CIEN opened at $50.82 on Wednesday. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $48.16 and a one year high of $78.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.86.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Ciena had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $844.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Ciena Profile (Get Rating)

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.