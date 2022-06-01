Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Position Trimmed by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 83.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,561 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Brunswick by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Brunswick by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Brunswick by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Brunswick by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 27,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Brunswick by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Brunswick stock opened at $75.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Brunswick Co. has a 1-year low of $66.40 and a 1-year high of $108.51.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 35.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.04%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $121.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.86.

In related news, VP Randall S. Altman sold 2,040 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $175,154.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Brunswick (Get Rating)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.