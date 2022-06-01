Blair William & Co. IL Sells 1,460 Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.13% of Hercules Capital worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HTGC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hercules Capital by 22.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 931,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,475,000 after buying an additional 170,156 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Hercules Capital by 6.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hercules Capital by 10.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 4.3% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 318,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after buying an additional 12,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Fallon purchased 10,000 shares of Hercules Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.88 per share, with a total value of $148,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,667.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders bought 10,495 shares of company stock worth $156,123 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HTGC opened at $14.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.05. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.41 and a twelve month high of $19.09.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 38.45%. The business had revenue of $62.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Hercules Capital’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is 155.30%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Hercules Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Compass Point lowered Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lowered Hercules Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hercules Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.54.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

