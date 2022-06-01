Blair William & Co. IL Buys 2,138 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,265 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in NetApp were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in NetApp by 150.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in NetApp by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in NetApp by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 406 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded NetApp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $102.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on NetApp to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $71.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.24. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.58 and a 1 year high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.88.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $1,131,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $148,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,780,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $2,124,859 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

